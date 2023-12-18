Worth Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Worth Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after acquiring an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 43,994,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,372,350 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,898,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,178,000 after acquiring an additional 583,243 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 17,848,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,963,000 after acquiring an additional 364,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,278,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.99. The stock had a trading volume of 631,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,519. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.24 and a one year high of $56.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

