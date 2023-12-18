Worth Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in ProShares Short High Yield (NYSEARCA:SJB – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,159 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of ProShares Short High Yield worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short High Yield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in ProShares Short High Yield by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 223,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 268,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Short High Yield by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

ProShares Short High Yield Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SJB stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.59. 22,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,090. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.35. ProShares Short High Yield has a 52-week low of $17.44 and a 52-week high of $19.26.

ProShares Short High Yield Profile

The Proshares Short High Yield (SJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield index. The fund provides inverse exposure, reset daily, to a modified market-value-weighted index comprising US-dollar-denominated corporate high-yield bonds with maturities between 3 and 15 years.

