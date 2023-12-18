Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Shopify by 292.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 317.5% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 508.2% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,819,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,624,223. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $77.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, October 20th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Shopify from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Shopify

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.