Worth Asset Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) by 81,348.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,809 shares during the period. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 46,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 22,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

DBMF traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $26.67. 112,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,417. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

