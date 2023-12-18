Worth Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,012 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.4% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 14,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.03. 3,208,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,056. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.98.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

