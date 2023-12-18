Worth Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) by 51.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,539 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SVOL. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,548,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $4,291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,864,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,278,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 59.2% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 93,139 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Price Performance

Shares of SVOL traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 275,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,831. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $23.25.

About Simplify Volatility Premium ETF

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

