Worth Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

Worth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report) by 24.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,621 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,572 shares during the period. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury accounts for 1.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000.

Get ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Price Performance

Shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.58. 321,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,602. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.99 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $27.03.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.