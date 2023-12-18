Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX)

Worth Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:PFIX – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,742,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,826 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $4,024,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,284,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF by 345.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFIX traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.91. The company had a trading volume of 38,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,386. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.50. Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF has a 52-week low of $56.88 and a 52-week high of $114.42.

Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Interest Rate Hedge ETF (PFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed to provide a hedge against a sharp increase in long-term interest rates. The fund holds OTC interest rate options, US Treasurys, and US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS).

