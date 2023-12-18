Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 38,689 Shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,689 shares during the quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco India ETF worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PIN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco India ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco India ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

PIN traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,194. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.45. Invesco India ETF has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71.

Invesco India ETF Profile

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

