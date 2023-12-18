Worth Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Worth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,238 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 196,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 640,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,886. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.52 and its 200-day moving average is $45.12.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

