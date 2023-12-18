Worth Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Worth Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,796 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,730,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,580,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 48,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 26,892 shares during the period.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HYG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.80. The stock had a trading volume of 14,001,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,544,801. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.44. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.68 and a one year high of $77.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.43.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

