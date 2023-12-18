WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Up 4.4%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.88. 531,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 4,853,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WW. StockNews.com upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

WW International Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $625.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.80.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total value of $144,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

