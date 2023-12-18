Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 551,729 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 143% from the previous session’s volume of 227,299 shares.The stock last traded at $5.72 and had previously closed at $5.90.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Yalla Group Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $904.74 million, a P/E ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.19 million during the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 32.88%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of YALA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yalla Group during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yalla Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

