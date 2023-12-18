YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

YETI has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of YETI in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of YETI from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Get YETI alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on YETI

YETI Price Performance

YETI opened at $51.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. YETI has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.68. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.31.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The business had revenue of $433.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.27 million. On average, analysts expect that YETI will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On YETI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YETI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in YETI during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of YETI by 88.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of YETI by 1,104.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in YETI in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in YETI by 67.0% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

About YETI

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.