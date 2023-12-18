Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. BNP Paribas started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an underperform rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 0.7 %

ZBRA stock opened at $270.18 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $194.59 and a fifty-two week high of $351.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.72.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.30 million. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,912.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bill Burns purchased 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $205.00 per share, with a total value of $249,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 22,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters purchased 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $209.99 per share, with a total value of $100,585.21. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,912.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zebra Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.7% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 65,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,242,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 132.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 26,667 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 10.2% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 10,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.