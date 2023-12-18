Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $42.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.18. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,714,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 433.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,412,983 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,081,000 after buying an additional 3,586,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,760,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,695,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

