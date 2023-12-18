Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 1-Year High at $224.09

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $224.09 and last traded at $223.65, with a volume of 1498200 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.35.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZS

Zscaler Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a PE ratio of -190.47 and a beta of 0.87.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total value of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott C. Darling sold 24,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $5,080,671.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,701 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,443.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,973 shares of company stock valued at $25,303,515. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 60.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 86.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.