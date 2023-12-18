ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.70

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.70 and last traded at $20.08, with a volume of 809800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTO. TheStreet downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,764,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $566,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,104,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,513,000 after buying an additional 60,080 shares during the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 10,358,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,880,000 after buying an additional 104,680 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,260,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,655,000 after buying an additional 3,353,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,862.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,435,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,715,000 after buying an additional 7,184,463 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

