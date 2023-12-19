10,396 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.43. The company had a trading volume of 500,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

