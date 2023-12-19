10,396 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 672.2% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.
The Cigna Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CI traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $291.43. The company had a trading volume of 500,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.56.
The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $339.50.
Read Our Latest Research Report on CI
The Cigna Group Profile
The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than The Cigna Group
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.