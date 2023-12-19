11,935 Shares in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Purchased by Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.4% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.2% during the first quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 33,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 8.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. 122,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,125. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.16. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a twelve month low of $41.98 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Announces Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2241 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.