125,860 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 125,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8,260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,781,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,328 shares during the last quarter. Cynosure Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cynosure Management LLC now owns 153,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after acquiring an additional 74,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after acquiring an additional 28,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 3,500 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.22 per share, with a total value of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares in the company, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.78. 7,237,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,377,500. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.58. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The firm has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.24%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

