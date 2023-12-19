1,295 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Acquired by 626 Financial LLC

626 Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Zoetis by 439.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 8th. Argus lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.88.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,122,321. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $196.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.76 and a 52-week high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.24% and a return on equity of 52.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.96%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

