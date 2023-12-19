13,500 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TOL. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 43.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 536 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Toll Brothers from $74.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.46.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:TOL traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.34. 250,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $105.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.02.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,518 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $321,580.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,865,749.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

Featured Articles

