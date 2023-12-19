13,651 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Acquired by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,716,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,633.3% in the 2nd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $314.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $304.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.00 and a 1-year high of $329.83.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 668.00% and a net margin of 17.30%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total transaction of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total value of $19,842,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock valued at $23,359,370. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

