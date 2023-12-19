14,100 Shares in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Purchased by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RTX in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,763,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.73. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $68.56 and a twelve month high of $108.84.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.77%.

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

