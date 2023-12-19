149,323 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 149,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,142,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 8,821 shares during the period. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. 7,440,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,689,443. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.17 and a 1 year high of $53.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.69 and its 200 day moving average is $44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $96.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

