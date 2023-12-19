15,134 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Purchased by Wealthcare Capital Management LLC

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,265,000 after acquiring an additional 200,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGIT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.20. 1,001,671 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,719,943. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

