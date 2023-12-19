169,435 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 169,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,834,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 26,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 9,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,779,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,198,010. The firm has a market cap of $105.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,878,702.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Free Report)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

