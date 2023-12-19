20,415 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 195 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Progressive during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Progressive from $203.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other Progressive news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,809 shares in the company, valued at $5,521,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total value of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of Progressive stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $111.41 and a one year high of $165.57.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.68%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.