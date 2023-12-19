20,476 Shares in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leo Brokerage LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of IBB stock opened at $130.83 on Tuesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $138.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1532 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.