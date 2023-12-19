21,342 Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,342 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BA. LifePro Asset Management lifted its stake in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 15.5% during the second quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 163.4% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

Boeing Stock Up 1.3 %

BA traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, hitting $263.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,169,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,690,058. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $176.25 and a 12 month high of $265.52. The firm has a market cap of $159.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.37.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile



The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

