21,710 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $242.83. 795,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,797. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $245.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $218.18 and its 200-day moving average is $214.86.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.96.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

