24,530 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,568,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.7 %

BX stock traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,812,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,824,664. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $130.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $91.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.30.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

