32,122 Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after acquiring an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.97. 1,344,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,957,865. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.68 and a 12-month high of $164.21.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.21.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

