32,516 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,514,000. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,491,000 after acquiring an additional 352,680 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 226,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 142,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 134,737 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after acquiring an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $52.97 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $53.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08.

About Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

