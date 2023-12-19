37,509 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,509 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,126,000. Adobe makes up 0.7% of Kentucky Retirement Systems’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 842 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 105 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Adobe Price Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $8.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $608.01. 2,044,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,136,030. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The company has a market cap of $276.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $581.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.26.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total transaction of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.