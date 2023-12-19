3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $112.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.10.

3M Price Performance

MMM stock opened at $105.86 on Tuesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $129.90. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

