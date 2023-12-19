42,735 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $11,467,000. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,750 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.9% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 30,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 34.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,704 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.83. 1,846,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,816,337. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $127.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $137.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total transaction of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $3,813,964.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares in the company, valued at $735,178.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.35.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

