43,169 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,298,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.87 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a market cap of $99.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 64.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,320,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.