43,426 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,426 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $1,551,000. 75.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CVS Health Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.84. 1,930,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,675,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.34. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.41 and a twelve month high of $95.62.
CVS Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.50%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.47 per share, with a total value of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.
CVS Health Profile
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Wingstop due for a correction, but don’t fly the coop
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Could PayPal stock suddenly rally after FED pivots?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Foot Locker: the next chapter begins with an uber-bullish upgrade
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.