47,124 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 357.1% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 128 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.5% in the first quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.63 on Tuesday, hitting $225.69. The stock had a trading volume of 882,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,221. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.40.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

