47,288 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International by 1,553.8% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,740,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,161. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

