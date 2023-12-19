47,324 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,708,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,306,000. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in Medtronic by 6.2% in the third quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 167,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after acquiring an additional 9,797 shares during the period. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.0% in the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.7% during the third quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,667 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,212,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,027,435. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.90%.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.