5,104 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total transaction of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,399,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $9.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $779.51. The company had a trading volume of 316,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $672.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $656.16. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $397.06 and a fifty-two week high of $780.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.42 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

