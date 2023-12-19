53,800 Shares in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,841,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $6,362,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,680,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.1% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,374 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,647,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,946,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 67.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.75. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 15,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $872,685.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,889,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $5,952,323.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at $78,708,394.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 254,602 shares of company stock valued at $13,330,195. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

About Boston Scientific

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.