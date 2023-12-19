5,505 Shares in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Bought by Spence Asset Management

Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Spence Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1,207.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 47.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the first quarter worth $144,000.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock opened at $137.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $114.16 and a one year high of $154.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.69.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.