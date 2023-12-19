626 Financial LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

626 Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the quarter. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,863,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831,363 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,120,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,006 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,576,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,316,000 after purchasing an additional 190,271 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,065,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,058,000 after purchasing an additional 135,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,486,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,289,000 after buying an additional 211,148 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PULS stock opened at $49.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.57.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

