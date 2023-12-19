626 Financial LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

626 Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 2.3% of 626 Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $276.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $231.49 and a 52 week high of $278.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $250.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.35.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

