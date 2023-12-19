626 Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

626 Financial LLC lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,952 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in NIKE by 13.3% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NKE opened at $122.50 on Tuesday. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $107.90 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet raised NIKE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Williams Trading raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.77.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

