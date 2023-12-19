626 Financial LLC Purchases 366 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

626 Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Citigroup by 50.5% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $49.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The company has a market cap of $94.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.14.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

